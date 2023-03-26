For the Glory KC is back with the 22nd episode of the show.

On this week’s first episode (we’ll be back Thursday to preview the weekend’s games), Sheena and I get a little contentious talking through what is going wrong with Sporting Kansas City after their 4-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders. We break down the play on the field, quotes from Peter Vermes and Johnny Russell, along with a little insight from this week’s town hall. Sheena even finds three bright spots (somehow!) from the rough Saturday night.

Not to be left out, we discuss the 1-0 loss by the Kansas City Current against the North Carolina Courage as well as a couple stories surrounding the USMNT in the Digital Crawl.

We got a little feisty about the SKC game and went longer than we wanted to. We’ll figure out this “keeping it under 40-minutes” thing eventually.

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times):

Sporting KC get crushed by Seattle

The KC Current lose their opener and have tons of injuries - 42:43

Digital Crawl - 49:06

The temporary intro/outro music is by Kristian Leo and is from the song “Ride it Like You Mean It.”

