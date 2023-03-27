 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia Union

Sweat is out. Panic is in. Who is in your lineup against the Philadelphia Union?

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia Union Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Match

Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-3-2, 2 points) at Philadelphia Union (2-3-0, 6 points)

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sporting Time

Location: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

How to Watch: Apple TV MLS live

Last Match

Sporting Kansas City: 4-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders FC

Philadelphia Union: 2-1 loss to Orlando City SC

Weather

CHESTER WEATHER

Table

Western Conference Table
Rk Squad MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Club Crest St. Louis 5 5 0 0 15 4 +11 15
2 Club Crest Seattle 5 3 1 1 10 2 +8 10
3 Club Crest Los Angeles FC 4 3 1 0 9 3 +6 10
4 Club Crest Minnesota Utd 4 2 2 0 5 3 +2 8
5 Club Crest FC Dallas 5 2 1 2 7 6 +1 7
6 Club Crest Austin 5 2 1 2 6 7 -1 7
7 Club Crest San Jose 5 2 1 2 4 6 -2 7
8 Club Crest Houston Dynamo 4 2 0 2 4 5 -1 6
9 Club Crest Portland Timbers 5 1 1 3 5 10 -5 4
10 Club Crest Real Salt Lake 4 1 0 3 3 9 -6 3
11 Club Crest Vancouver 5 0 3 2 5 7 -2 3
12 Club Crest LA Galaxy 4 0 3 1 2 4 -2 3
13 Club Crest Sporting KC 5 0 2 3 2 7 -5 2
14 Club Crest Colorado Rapids 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/26/2023.

Lineups

