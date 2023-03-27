Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia Union

The Match
Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-3-2, 2 points) at Philadelphia Union (2-3-0, 6 points)
Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sporting Time
Location: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania
How to Watch: Apple TV MLS live
Last Match
Sporting Kansas City: 4-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders FC
Philadelphia Union: 2-1 loss to Orlando City SC
Weather
Table
|Rk
|Squad
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|4
|+11
|15
|2
|Seattle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|+8
|10
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|10
|4
|Minnesota Utd
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|8
|5
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|7
|6
|Austin
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|7
|San Jose
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|8
|Houston Dynamo
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|9
|Portland Timbers
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|11
|Vancouver
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|12
|LA Galaxy
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|13
|Sporting KC
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|14
|Colorado Rapids
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/26/2023.
