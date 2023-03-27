Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 300 Goals and 400 Appearances

The first weekend where all four professional soccer teams have played in KC didn’t turn out to be a great weekend for the most part. With the KC Current, Sporting KC, the KC Comets, and Sporting KC II all in action this past weekend, only one team came away with a win. The Current fell 1-0 on the road to the North Carolina Courage. Sporting’s frustrations to start the season continued as they fell 4-1 to the Seattle Sounders. On Sunday night, Sporting KC II fell to the Colorado Rapids 2 2-1. The lone bright spot of the weekend were the Comets, clinching a playoff berth and defeating the Harrisburg Heat 9-4 on Sunday.

Here are the stats and milestones from the games.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 400th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 1st player to reach that mark.

Daniel Salloi made his 150th league appearance for KC, he’s the 14th player to reach that mark.

At 26 years, 249 days, Salloi is the 2nd youngest player to reach 150 league appearances behind only Nick Garcia.

His 150th league appearance broke his tie with Mo Johnston and Michael Harrington for 14th all time on that list.

Johnny Russell made his 166th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Josh Wolff for 20th all time on that list.

Khiry Shelton made his 100th league appearance for KC, he’s the 39th player to reach that mark.

Felipe Hernandez made his 37th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Brian Johnson for 14th all time on that list.

It was Hernandez’s 36th substitute appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Johnson for 13th all time on that list.

It was his 33rd in league playing, tying him with Johnson and Chance Myers for 13th all time on that list.

Cam Duke made his 34th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Paul Wright for 18th all time on that list.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 53rd appearance in all competitions, tying her with Kristen Edmonds for the most all time for KC.

LaBonta made her 72nd appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Jen Buczkowski for 5th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 66th start in league play for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

It was LaBonta’s 77th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

In the 17th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Kristen Hamilton and moved into 3rd place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC. She finished the game with 3,867 minutes played. At the same time, Ball passed Hamilton and moved into 13th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for all KC NWSL teams.

Ball made her 47th appearance in all competitions, breaking her tie with Hamilton for 3rd all time on that list. It also broke her tie with Hamilton for 15th place in all competitions for all KC NWSL teams.

Ball made her 44th start in all competitions, tying her with Hamilton for 3rd all time on that list. It tied her with Hamilton for 13th all time for starts in all competitions for all KC NWSL teams.

Ball made her 38th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mandy Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Ball made her 37th league start, tying her with Becca Moros for 15th all time for all KC NWSL teams.

In the 77th minute, AD Franch passed Victoria Pickett and moved into 5th place all time for league minutes for KC, she finished the game with 2,610 minutes played. At the same time, Franch passed Pickett and moved into 20th place all time for all KC NWSL teams.

Franch made her 30th league start, tying her with Pickett for 5th all time on that list.

In the 12th minute, CeCe Kizer passed Addie McCain and moved into 17th place all time for league minutes played for KC, she finished the game with 1,165 minutes played.

In the 29th minute, Kizer passed Elyse Bennett and moved into 17th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC, she finished the game with 1,390 minutes played.

Kizer made her 14th league start, tying her with Taylor Leach and Katie Bowen for 14th all time on that list.

Kizer made her 18th start in all competitions, tying her with Weber and Darian Jenkins for 13th all time on that list.

Kate Del Fava and Hailie Mace made their 32nd league appearance for KC, breaking their tie with Desiree Scott for 6th place all time on that list.

Del Fava made her 43rd appearance in all competitions, tying her with Scott for 6th all time on that list.

Del Fava made her 43rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Brittany Kolmel for 19th all time on that list.

Alex Loera made her 21st league appearance, tying her with Bennett for 13th all time on that list.

Izzy Rodriguez and Chardonnay Curran both made their 17th league appearance, tying them with Bowen for 18th all time on that list.

Curran made her 25th appearance in all competitions, tying her with Mallory Weber for 15th all time on that list.

KC Comets

Leo Gibson scored his 300th goal in league play for KC, he’s the 1st player to reach that mark for the Comets and in KC indoor history.

John Sosa scored his 8th game winner in league play for KC, tying him with Bryan Perez for 5th all time on that list.

It was his 8th game winner in all competitions, tying him with Max Touloute for 6th all time on that list.

Sosa made his 222nd league appearance for KC, tying him with Goran Hunjak for 12th all time in KC indoor soccer history.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 52nd in league play for KC, tying him with Ignacio Flores for 10th all time on that list.

Benji Monreal’s goal was the 50th in league play and in all competitions at home against the Harrisburg Heat

Ray Lee’s 2 assists gave him 33 in league play for KC, tying him with Robert Palmer for 10th all time on that list.

The 2 assists gave him 37 in all competitions, tying him with Palmer again for 10th all time on that list.

The 2 assists gave him 81 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, tying him with Kiel Williams for 12th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 16 years, 13 days, Leo Christiano became the 3rd youngest player to appear in a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

At 29 years, 61 days, Kendall McIntosh became the 10th oldest player to appear in or start a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

In the 35th minute, Jahon Rad passed Petar Cuic and moved into 15th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. In the 41st minute, Rad then passed Danny Barbir and moved into 14th place all time on that list. He finished the game with 3,211 minutes played.

Rad also passed both in the same minutes to move up to 15th all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII.

Rad made his 55th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Parker Maher, Nansel Selbol, and Tyler Pasher for 9th all time on that list.

Rad made his 33rd league start for SKCII, tying him with Kayden Pierre and Camden Riley for 18th all time on that list.

It was Rad’s 33rd start in all competitions, tying him with Pierre, Riley, and Hadji Barry for 19th all time on that list.

Josh Coan’s assist was his 4th in league play for KC, tying him with 7 others for 12th all time on that list.

It was his 4th assist in all competitions, tying him with 6 others for 14th all time on that list.