Across State Lines: Farrelly Returns to Professional Soccer

The NWSL kicked off their 2023 season this past weekend and there was a familiar name returning to the game. This past week, Gotham FC announced that they had signed former FC Kansas City midfielder, Sinead Farrelly to a contract. Farrelly was available on the bench for Gotham’s 2-1 opening day win over Angel City FC, but did not make an appearance in the game. Farrelly had retired back in 2016 after sitting out the whole 2016 season with an injury. She last played a game in 2015 when she was with the Portland Thorns. In more recent years she’s been the center of a number of changes in the league after reporting her experience of being abused by former Thorns head coach, Paul Riley.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Louis’s 4-0 win over Salt Lake.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - Did not dress in New England’s 2-1 win over DC.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Started and played 86 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’s 4-0 win over Salt Lake.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 0-0 draw with Portland.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Chicago - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes, scoring a goal in Chicago’s 3-0 win over Miami.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 1-0 win over Nashville.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to New York.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 6-1 win over Atlanta.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - LA - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 0-0 draw with Portland.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 83 minutes in Seattle’s 4-1 win over KC.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 45 minutes in Chile’s 3-2 win over Paraguay.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Dallas.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - On loan.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Washington’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 loss to Washington.

Rylan Childers (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Sinead Farrelly (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Louisville.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 64 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 loss to Washington.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 2-1 loss to Gotham.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Orlando’s 4-0 loss to Portland.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 2-1 loss to Gotham.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - Did not dress in Chicago’s 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 4-0 loss to Portland.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 79 minutes in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 4-0 loss to Portland.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over KC.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over KC.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over KC.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 4-0 win over Orlando.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Abby Smith (KCNWSL) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 4-0 loss to Portland.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes, scoring a goal in Portland’s 4-0 win over Orlando.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 1-0 win over Colorado Springs.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game this week.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 3-0 win over Loudoun. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with Pittsburgh.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-0 loss to El Paso.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-0 win over Loudoun. Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with Pittsburgh.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 3-0 loss to El Paso.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Indy’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 loss to Indy.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 77 minutes in Louisville’s 3-0 loss to El Paso.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 85 minutes, recording an assist in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Hartford.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - Started and played 90 minutes in Hartford’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Indy’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 loss to Sacramento.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - Started and played 90 minutes in Hartford’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game this week.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 90 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-1 draw with RGV.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Miami (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Tacoma.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-1 loss to Colorado.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Louis’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Tacoma.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Louis’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Tacoma.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Austin.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 85 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-1 win over KC.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 90 minutes in Tacoma’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over St. Louis.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 3-1 loss to Orlando.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Greenville.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Greenville.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Did not dress in Greenville’s 1-0 loss to Richmond.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Omaha’s 1-1 draw with Madison.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Started and played 69 minutes, recording an assist in Charlotte’s 3-1 win over South Georgia.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game this week.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Northern Colorado.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Northern Colorado.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Greenville.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Tied Tamale City 1-1.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - No game this week.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Looking for schedule.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - FK Qabala - Azerbaijan - No game this week.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Durango’s 1-1 draw with Pumas Tabasco. Dressed but did not play in Durango’s 2-1 win over Tlaxcala.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Kalmar’s 3-1 loss to Kristianstad.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game this week.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in either of Deportivo’s games.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Defeated El Gaish 0-0 (3-1) in a shootout.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 win over Quilmes.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 4-3 loss to Perth.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game this week.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 2-0 win over Mol Fehervar FC.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 4/1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in India’s 1-0 win over Myanmar. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in India’s 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 4/6.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Did not dress in Aston Villa’s 5-0 win over Leicester City.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game this week.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 7-2 loss to Pachuca.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 1-1 draw with Ourense.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - HK Kopavogur - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in HK’s 1-0 win over Fylkr.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with San Francisco.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Brann - Norway - Started and played 90 minutes in Brann’s 2-1 win over Lyn.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Vittsjo - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Vittsjo’s 2-0 loss to Hammarby.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Started and played 61 minutes in All Boys’ 3-1 loss to Defensores Unidos.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - York - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - No game this week.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 4-0 loss to Portugal. Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 7-0 loss to Iceland.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game this week.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 4-1 loss to FC Famalicao.

Josip Hmura (SPR) - Al Bataeh - UAE - No game this week.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - No game this week.

Ryan James (SKC) - HFX - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Starnan’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over Throttur.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Did not play in Accra’s 0-0 draw with Bechem United.

Karson Kendall (ACA) - US Virgin Islands National Team - Started and played 90 minutes in the US Virgin Islands’ 1-0 win over Turks and Caicos. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in the US Virgin Islands’ 2-1 loss to Sint Maarten.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game this week.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 89 minutes in Leon’s 3-1 win over Puebla.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 3-1 loss to Ferencvarosi TC II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 65 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 2-2 draw with Vilassar Mar.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 3-0 loss to Canberra United.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game this week.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - SK Beveren - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Cameroon’s 1-1 draw with Namibia. Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Cameroon’s 2-1 loss to Namibia.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 2-1 win over Breidablik.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Sandvikens - Sweden - No game until 4/2.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gueugnon’s 3-2 loss to Is-Selongey.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game this week.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Alvarado’s 1-0 loss to Almirante Brown.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 84 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Rakospalotai - Hungary - Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in Rakospalotai’s 3-1 win over ASR Gazgyar.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game this week.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game this week.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - South Melbourne - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in South Melbourne’s 1-1 draw with Heidelberg United. Started and played 90 minutes in South Melbourne’s 6-1 win over FV Emerging.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Rudes’ 3-1 win over Orijent 1919.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Peninsula - Australia - Started and played 83 minutes, recording an assist in Peninsula’s 3-1 loss to Lions.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Rwanda’s 1-1 draw with Benin.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Season postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - No game this week.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Guatemala’s 2-1 win over Belize. Started and played 90 minutes in Guatemala’s 4-0 win over French Guiana.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not play in either of Hilden’s games.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - Started and played 90 minutes in Sparta’s 1-0 win over Slavia Praha.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 70 minutes in Benfica’s 1-0 loss to Sporting.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Harbour View - Jamaica - Started and played 58 minutes in Harbour View’s 2-1 win over Cavalier.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Dressed but did not play in Wasall’s 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town. Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Walsall’s 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Graficar’s 4-2 win over OFK Vrsac. Started and played 72 minutes in Graficar’s 2-1 loss to GFK Sloboda Uzice.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game until 4/15.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not play in ccra’s 0-0 draw with Bechem United.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - No game this week.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game this week.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - No game this week.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Did not dress in Vllaznia’s 5-0 win over Lushnja Femra.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - No game this week.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Did not dress in Den Bosch’s 3-2 loss to Heracles.

USL 2

Dembakwi Yomba (SPR) - Des Moines - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes, recording an assist in Des Moines’s 3-0 USOC win over Beaman United.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 120 minutes in Motown’s 2-1 USOC loss to Manhattan.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Motown - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Motown’s 2-1 USOC loss to Manhattan.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 USOC win over Brazos Valley.

Indoor

Dom Alvarado (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-4 win over Empire. Scored a goal in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to KC.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in Utica’s 4-3 win over Florida.

Chris Favela (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to KC.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to KC.

DeBray Hollimon (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Didn’t play in Empire’s 5-4 loss to San Diego.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Recorded 2 assists in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Scored 3 goals and had an assist in Central Florida’s 23-3 win over Fayetteville. Had 2 assists in Central Florida’s 17-4 win over Fayetteville.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 5-4 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-4 win ove Empire. Played in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Had an assist in San Diego’s 5-4 win over Empire. Did not dress in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Odaine Sinclair (Comets) - Mesquite (MASL) - Played in Mesquite’s 3-2 loss to Baltimore. Played in Mesquite’s 6-0 loss to Baltimore.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Harrisburg.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to KC.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 12-3 win over Dallas. Played in Tacoma’s 5-3 loss to Dallas.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game until 4/1.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Flower City - No game until 4/1.

Leonel Palma (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

Max Rugova (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Esai Easley (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Will John (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Curtez Kellman (SPR)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Mykiaa Minniss (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Ashley Orkus (KCC)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Arielle Ship (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Gaby Vincent (KCC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)