Playoffs clinched for the Comets - The Blue Turf

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament have another episode of The Blue Turf. This time we are not at “The World Famous Kansas City Soccer Dome”.

We recap the 9-4 win over the Harrisburg Heat. The Comets played a complete game and finished the match with class thanks to veteran John Sosa. Next up the Comets travel to face the Heat. It will not be easy, no road games have been easy this season.

We chat a little about the addition of attacker Mads Falck, defender DeBray Hollimon and the tactical adjustments the Comets have made with the ever-changing roster.

With the win over the Heat, the Comets clinched a playoff spot and cross-state rival St. Louis Ambush were eliminated from playoff competition. We break down the playoff scenarios, including probable and even possible matchups.