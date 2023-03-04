Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids
Time: 8:30 pm
Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live
Commentators: Nate Bukaty, Tony Meola
Line: Sporting KC +230, Colorado Rapids -105, Draw +260
Referee: Allen Chapman
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
0-1-0, 0 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)
Last 5: L
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (adductor)
Colorado Rapids
0-1-0, 0 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Robin Fraser (5th season)
Last 5: L
Injury Report: OUT: Diego Rubio (right knee), OUT: Dantouma Toure (right knee), OUT: Moise Bombito (left knee), QUESTIONABLE: Jonathan Lewis (left ankle), QUESTIONABLE: Jack Price (back)
Loading comments...