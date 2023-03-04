 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Heads Up! You must have MLS Season Pass to Watch SKC tonight -- Here is how to get it

Filed under:

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City looks to get their first result of 2023 as they take on the Colorado Rapids

By Ben Gartland
/ new
MLS: Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids

Time: 8:30 pm

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live

Commentators: Nate Bukaty, Tony Meola

Line: Sporting KC +230, Colorado Rapids -105, Draw +260

Referee: Allen Chapman

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

0-1-0, 0 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)

Last 5: L

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (adductor)

Colorado Rapids

0-1-0, 0 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Robin Fraser (5th season)

Last 5: L

Injury Report: OUT: Diego Rubio (right knee), OUT: Dantouma Toure (right knee), OUT: Moise Bombito (left knee), QUESTIONABLE: Jonathan Lewis (left ankle), QUESTIONABLE: Jack Price (back)

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...