Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 350 Stars for Zusi

Sporting Kansas City’s Graham Zusi reached another milestone in his playing career in Kansas City on Saturday night in Colorado. Against the Colorado Rapids, Zusi made his 350th start in all competitions for KC. He’s the first player to reach that mark for the club.

On Friday night in Baltimore, another player reached a couple milestones of his own. The KC Comets’ John Sosa recorded his 200th assist and 300th goal/assist for the Comets in league play. Sosa assisted on KC’s first goal of the game to Ignacio Flores in KC’s 9-2 loss to the Baltimore Blast.

Here are the stats and milestones from the two games this week.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 350th start in all competitions for KC, he’s the 1st player to reach that mark.

Daniel Salloi made his 147th league appearance, tying him with Chance Myers for 16th all time on that list.

It was his 156th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Ilie Sanchez for 17th all time on that list.

Felipe Hernandez made his 34th substitute appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Myers, Jimmy Medranda, Davy Arnaud, and Paul Wright for 14th all time on that list.

Hernandez made his 35th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Medranda for 16th all time on that list.

Cam Duke made his 31st substitute appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Stephen Armstrong for 19th all time on that list.

It was Duke’s 33rd substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Lawrence Olum for 19th all time on that list.

KC Comets

John Sosa’s assist was his 200th assist in league play for KC. He’s the 2nd player to reach that mark. He’s the 5th player to reach that mark among all KC indoor teams, joining Wes Wade, Kevin Koetters, Leo Gibson, and Jan Goossens.

Sosa’s assist was his 300th goal/assist for KC. He’s the 2nd player to reach that mark. He’s the 9th player to reach that mark for all KC indoor teams, joining Wade, Koetters, Gibson, Goossens, Goran Hunjak, Dale Mitchell, Dino Delevski, and Brian Hayes.

Rian Marques’ goal was his 52nd goal/assist in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Stefan Stokic for 18th all time on that list.

Leo Gibson made his 248th league appearance for the Comets, breaking his tie with Jeff Davis for 8th all time among games played for KC indoor teams.