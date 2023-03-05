 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

For the Glory KC: Sporting KC’s Marginal Improvement and a New Signing

Who did we like, who did we think needs some improvement and how does Dany Rosero fit into this team?

By Chad Smith
Audio by Sheena Smith
For the Glory KC is back with the tenth episode of season two!

The votes were tallied and two episodes a week won! We are going to give it a try (but we struggled to control ourselves on time, so we’ll work on managing that, but it’s shorter than usual).

On this week’s first episode Sheena and I split the podcast into two halves. The first one of the week is a recap of the Colorado Rapids game where Sporting Kansas City managed a draw. We go back to Sheena’s positive, negative and ‘ehh’ takeaways. Plus, we break down the new center back signing so our podcast can no longer be a CB podcast and can focus on the remaining games of the season. And we give our thoughts on the second week of MLS 360, which was a big improvement over week one (but we’ve still got some suggestions if you are on the fence about subscribing to MLS Season Pass).

1st Bonus: Our daughter returns for “kid’s corner.”

Here is a quick rundown of topics and their start times:

  • SKC/Colorado Draw - The beginning!
  • SKC finally make a big CB signing! 32:50
  • Week 2 of MLS Season Pass: 36:30
  • Digital Crawl - 42:40

2nd Bonus: Apparently that goal was not over the line. Good call refs!

You can find For the Glory KC wherever you get your podcasts (and if it’s not somewhere, leave me a comment below, email us or DM us on Twitter and we’ll work on that). Just search “For the Glory KC” and be sure to subscribe!

Spotify | iTunes | Amazon | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Google

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast. Five-star ratings and reviews will help others find the pod. If it’s not quite five-star worthy yet, feel free to let us know in the comments or on Twitter (@PlayFor90 or @ForTheGloryKC).

Also, you can find the podcast on all the social media platforms: @ForTheGloryKC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or you can email us at ForTheGloryKC at Gmail.

The temporary intro/outro music is by Kristian Leo and is from the song “Ride it Like You Mean It.”

