For the Glory KC is back with the tenth episode of season two!
The votes were tallied and two episodes a week won! We are going to give it a try (but we struggled to control ourselves on time, so we’ll work on managing that, but it’s shorter than usual).
On this week’s first episode Sheena and I split the podcast into two halves. The first one of the week is a recap of the Colorado Rapids game where Sporting Kansas City managed a draw. We go back to Sheena’s positive, negative and ‘ehh’ takeaways. Plus, we break down the new center back signing so our podcast can no longer be a CB podcast and can focus on the remaining games of the season. And we give our thoughts on the second week of MLS 360, which was a big improvement over week one (but we’ve still got some suggestions if you are on the fence about subscribing to MLS Season Pass).
1st Bonus: Our daughter returns for “kid’s corner.”
Here is a quick rundown of topics and their start times:
- SKC/Colorado Draw - The beginning!
- SKC finally make a big CB signing! 32:50
- Week 2 of MLS Season Pass: 36:30
- Digital Crawl - 42:40
2nd Bonus: Apparently that goal was not over the line. Good call refs!
OK, so this is pretty much as close as you can get. I have it 1/8" not-a-goal. Obviously I cannot say it was or was not a goal from that type of measurement here... pic.twitter.com/AU8WSFkyNe— SoccerPhotogrammetry AKA "A Nice Gentleman" (@OffsideModeling) March 5, 2023
