Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy

Sporting KC hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy in their 2023 home opener.

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Match

Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-1-1, 1 points) vs Los Angeles Galaxy (0-1-0, 0 points)

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sporting Time

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Apple TV

Last Match

Sporting Kansas City: 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids

Los Angeles Galaxy: 3-1 loss to FC Dallas

Weather

KANSAS CITY WEATHER

Table

Western Conference Table
Rk Squad MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Pts/MP Last 5
1 Club Crest Seattle 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 3.00
W
W
2 Club Crest St. Louis 2 2 0 0 6 3 +3 6 3.00
W
W
3 Club Crest Los Angeles FC 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 3.00
4 Club Crest FC Dallas 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 1.50
L
W
5 Club Crest Minnesota Utd 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 3.00
6 Club Crest Austin 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 1.50
L
W
7 Club Crest San Jose 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 1.50
L
W
8 Club Crest Portland Timbers 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 1.50
W
L
9 Club Crest Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 1.50
W
L
10 Club Crest Sporting KC 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 0.50
L
D
11 Club Crest Colorado Rapids 2 0 1 1 0 4 -4 1 0.50
L
D
12 Club Crest Vancouver 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 0.00
L
L
13 Club Crest LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 0.00
14 Club Crest Houston Dynamo 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 0.00
L
L
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/5/2023.

Lineups

