Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy

The Match
Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-1-1, 1 points) vs Los Angeles Galaxy (0-1-0, 0 points)
Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. Sporting Time
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Apple TV
Last Match
Sporting Kansas City: 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids
Los Angeles Galaxy: 3-1 loss to FC Dallas
Weather
Table
|Rk
|Squad
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Pts/MP
|Last 5
|1
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|6
|3.00
|2
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|6
|3.00
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|3.00
|4
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|1.50
|5
|Minnesota Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|3.00
|6
|Austin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1.50
|7
|San Jose
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1.50
|8
|Portland Timbers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1.50
|9
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|1.50
|10
|Sporting KC
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|0.50
|11
|Colorado Rapids
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|0.50
|12
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|0.00
|13
|LA Galaxy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|0.00
|14
|Houston Dynamo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|0.00
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/5/2023.
