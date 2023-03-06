Does Willy Agada need more service?

After a stellar introduction to MLS last season, Willy Agada has struggled to get involved in Sporting KC’s first two matches. Does he need more service, or is it self-inflicted? The Shades of Blue podcast tries to figure out the problem.

It’s not great when the strongest connection to your striker is from your goalkeeper. #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/3xXLenKD6T — Jimmy Mack (@jcmack03) March 5, 2023

Reinforcements cannot come soon enough. Sporting KC got it’s first point of the season with a draw away at the Colorado Rapids, but they’ve yet to a score in the first two matches. Wasn’t the offense supposed to be the part we didn’t have to worry about?

Marinos Tzionis got the start on the right wing over Khiry Shelton. It’s not a great place to be right now in the absence of Johnny Russell. We have a tough conversation about who should be starting. It can’t possibly be Khiry, right?

We saw more shaky moments from Robert Voloder and Ben Sweat. John Pulskamp came up with some big saves, but we still aren’t sure he’s ready.

But there are problems on all three lines. Without Kinda and Radoja, who is nowhere to be found, the midfield is in trouble. Not long ago, Felipe Hernandez & Cam Duke were potential heirs to the thrown in the midfield. But have they hit their ceilings?

