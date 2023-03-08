Across State Lines: Bartlett Signs with St. Louis

The MLS season is closing in on match day three and some teams are still filling some roster spots with players. One team is St. Louis City SC, who announced today that the club has signed former Sporting KC academy player, Lucas Bartlett. Bartlett had spent all preseason with St. Louis after not having his contract option picked up by FC Dallas at the end of the 2022 season. Bartlett made one appearance for Dallas last year, in the US Open Cup against Kansas City, other than that he got games with their MLS Next Pro team, North Texas SC.

In other news this week, former Sporting Designated Player, Felipe Gutierrez scored his first goal for his new club, Al Wasl FC, in the United Arab Emirates. Gutierrez scored the second goal in their 2-0 win in the UAE President’s Cup over Bani Yas.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - St. Louis - Just signed with the club.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - Started and played 85 minutes, recording an assist in New England’s 3-0 win over Houston.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 74 minutes in Nashville’s 0-0 draw with New York.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game this week.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 0-0 draw with New York.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Started and played 74 minutes in St. Louis’s 3-1 win over Charlotte.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in LA’s 3-1 loss to Dallas.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Chicago - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Chicago’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 3-1 loss to St. Louis.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Started and played 90 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-1 loss to San Jose.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’s 2-0 win over DC.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - LA - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-1 loss to Dallas.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-0 win over Salt Lake.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 0-0 draw with KC.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 66 minutes in LAFC’s 3-2 win over Portland.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Nashville’s 0-0 draw with New York.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - On loan.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in either of Berekum’s games.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Did not dress in Chindia’s 2-0 loss to Mioveni.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Looking for schedule.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - FK Qabala - Azerbaijan - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Qabala’s 3-1 loss to Qarabag.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Did not dress in either of Vida’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 2-0 win over Magallanes.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - No game this week.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Did not dress in Vasas’ 3-2 cup win over Paksi FC. Started and played 90 minutes in Vasas’ 2-1 loss to Fehervar.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Pasto’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Nacional.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 0-0 draw with Ismaily.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Rafaela’s 2-0 win over Deportivo Riestra.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 4-0 win over Newcastle.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 45 minutes in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Bari. Did not dress in Venezia’s 3-0 loss to Frosinone.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Lost 4-1 to Club Franciscain.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 48 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 1-0 extra time win over Kerala Blasters. Came off the bench and played 32 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Mumbai City.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 5-4 loss to Keflavik.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Ujpest’s 1-1 draw with Debrecen.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Did not dress in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with San Luis.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Septemvri’s 2-1 win over Beroe.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in either of Sudeva’s games.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 1-0 loss to Marino de Luanco.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - HK Kopavogur - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in HK’s 5-2 win over Grotta.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-1 draw with Umecit.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - Started and played 75 minutes in Incheon’s 3-3 draw with Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Brann - Norway - No game until 3/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Did not dress in Brisbane’s 1-1 draw with Wellington.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in All Boys’ 0-0 draw with Almagro.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - Started and played 74 minutes in Al Wasl’s 2-0 win over Al Dhafra. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Al Wasl’s 2-0 cup win over Bani Yas.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Did not dress in Vaduz’s 0-0 draw with Lausanne Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 84 minutes in Duisburg’s 3-0 win over Turbine Potsdam.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 7-1 loss to Benfica.

Josip Hmura (SPR) - Al Bataeh - UAE - Did not dress in Al Bataeh’s 2-2 draw with Khorfakkan. Lost 2-1 to Ajman.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Started and played 19 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-0 loss to AZ.

Ryan James (SKC) - HFX - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Stjarnan’s 2-0 win over Keflavik.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 3-0 win over Estoril.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Started and played 90 minutes in Accra’s 2-1 win over Karela United. Started and played 21 minutes in Accra’s 1-0 win over Tamale City.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Slavia’s 2-0 cup win over Slutsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 4-1 loss to Tigres.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 84 minutes in Dabas’ 3-0 loss to Monor.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Badalona II.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 3-0 loss to Sydney.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Did not dress in Sarmiento’s 4-1 win over Rosario Central.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - SK Beveren - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Beveren’s 2-1 win over RWDM.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 4-3 win over Valur.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over Grotta.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Sandvikens - Sweden - No game until 4/2.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Lost 3-1 to Tadamon Sour.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-0 loss to Jura Dolois.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 74 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 3-0 win over Kozarmisleny.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 5-0 win over Patrick Thistle. Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 win over Spartans.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Derynias’ 2-2 draw with Krasava Ypsona.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Alvarado’s 6-0 loss to Patronato.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-2 draw with Monaco.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 3-1 loss to BFC Dyanmo.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 83 minutes in West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Reading.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 4-2 loss to Levante.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Rakospalotai - Hungary - Stared and played 83 minutes in Rakospalotai’s 1-0 loss to Unione.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-1 win over Osijek. Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 4-3 loss to Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Did not dress in Botev’s 2-1 win over Cherno More.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 80 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over Grotta.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 120 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-1 extra time loss to Basel. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Grasshoper.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 45 minutes in Rudes’ 2-0 loss to Vukovar.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Peninsula - Australia - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Peninsula’s 2-0 loss to Brisbane City.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 2-0 win over Etincelles.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Started and played 90 minutes in Penang’s 0-0 draw with Negeri Sembilan. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes before being red carded in Penang’s 2-0 loss to Kelantan.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Game this week postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Selangor’s 5-0 win over Kuching FA. Did not dress in Selangor’s 1-1 draw with Sri Pahang.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 61 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Xelaju. Started and played 70 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 3-3 draw with Municipal.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 2-0 win over Cronenberger.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - Defeated Banik Ostrava 9-0.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 74 minutes, recording 2 goals and an assist in Benfica’s 7-1 win over Vilaverdense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Dressed but did not play in Walsall’s 1-0 loss to Barrow. Did not dress in Walsall’s 0-0 draw with Bradford City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in either of Port’s games.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Did not dress in Graficar’s 2-0 loss to RFK Novi Sad.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game until 4/15.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in either of Accra’s games.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Did not play in Monastir’s 1-0 win over US Tataouine.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Did not dressin Gorica’s 1-1 draw with Slaven Koprivnica.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - No game this week.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Did not dress in Vllaznia’s 12-0 win over Laci Femra.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 1-1 draw with Penafiel.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Den Bosch’s 13-0 loss to PEC Zwolle.

Indoor

Dom Alvarado (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Had an assist in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 10-5 win over Dallas.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Scored a goal in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in Empire’s 6-5 win over Chihuahua.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Had 2 goals and an assist in Central Florida’s 12-3 win over Columbus.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Had an assist in Empire’s 6-5 win over Chihuahua.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 10-5 win over Dallas.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 10-5 win over Dallas.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Odaine Sinclair (Comets) - Mesquite (MASL) - Scored a goal in Mesquite’s 8-5 loss to Tacoma.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Had an assist in Tacoma’s 10-9 win over Dallas.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Scored a goal in Florida’s 7- loss to Milwaukee. Played in Tacoma’s 8-5 win over Mesquite.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/26.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - No game until 3/25.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/15.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Miami (Loan) - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game until 4/1.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Flower City - No game until 4/1.

Max Rugova (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Will John (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Mykiaa Minniss (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Ashley Orkus (KCC)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)