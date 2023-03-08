Peter Vermes interview after SKC media day

Sporting Kansas City had their media day this week ahead of the 2023 home opener versus the LA Galaxy. After an open practice, the media headed to the stadium. Some media skipped practice and went straight to the stadium for the obligatory free food and press conference.

Manager Peter Vermes held a press conference in a packed media center. Then there was a tour of the new UMB Field Club and Boot Room with President & CEO Jake Reid.

Some of the questions to Vermes and Reid and their responses were covered in a previous article from Robert Rusert.

After the more formal events, all the players were available for interviews. The Shades of Blue podcast crew was kept busy getting a few pod interviews.

With Vermes already having faced the more serious and repetitive questions (when will certain players be healthy, scoring, etc...). we stayed a little more on the light and bigger picture side.

Timeline

3:07 Dumb questions from the media

5:10 Was Vermes “forced” to relax or just not a chance for actual time off?

7:45 “If I’m doing something, I’m doing it.“

11:15 Academy talk and challenges for the future for Sporting Kansas City’s Academy

14:30 Growth of the organization since Vermes took over, from very few to a lot of specialized roles

Next up

Marinos Tzionis, Gadi Kinda, Felipe Hernandez, and Tim Leibold all joined the pod.

