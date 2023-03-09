For the Glory KC is back with the 11th episode of season two (Episode 18 overall)!

The votes were tallied and two episodes a week won! We are going to give it a try. This is our first “second” episode in a week and media day drug it out a bit, but otherwise I think we can (maybe) control ourselves and make these a more digestible length to do two.

On this week’s second episode Sheena and I talk about my day at Sporting Kansas City media day! I had the chance to observe practice, talk to coaches and players and in particular get in a one-on-one conversation with Peter Vermes. I usually make these podcast “articles” pretty short, but there are a few things I think need to live via the written word somewhere, so I’m sneaking them in here. They are all nerdy roster construction questions (but there is plenty of non-nerdy roster stuff in the episode).

Peter Vermes confirmed the following:

Gadi Kinda has to be a Designated Player and cannot be bought down (despite what we had previously thought).

Johnny Russell’s contract was structured in a way to front load it enough to make him not a DP this year.

Sporting KC has talked with Alan Pulido about a contract extension (his deal expires after this season).

Here is a quick rundown of topics:

SKC Media Day

PV Quotes

LA Galaxy Preview

Digital Crawl

